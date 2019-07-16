#ICYMI: A man decided to operate an in-flight entertainment screen using his feet

Posted by: KS95 July 16, 2019 15 Views

If you’ve been on a plane or really any form of public transportation, deep down you kind of already know it’s a little gross. But the next time you hop on a plane and prepare to scroll through the inflight entertainment and chow down on some snacks … maybe think twice.

Maybe download something on your phone instead like a podcast or something from Netflix (you can do that ya know!) because during a recent Delta flight, footage (HAHA) was captured of a passenger scrolling through the screen with his feet!

GROSS!!!!!

Watch the video below, but warning … it’s cringeworthy!

