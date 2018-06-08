ICYMI: Anthony Bourdain, chef and television personality, is dead at 61.

It’s a sad day in the world of food, and quite frankly the world as a whole. Anthony Bourdain, beloved chef and television personality is dead at the age of 61.

CNN confirmed the news early this morning, and other networks quickly did the same. His death was an act of suicide, as chef Eric Ripert found him in his hotel room in France.

Following the news of his death, several celebrities tweeted their thoughts; including local chef and television personality Andrew Zimmern, former president Barack Obama, and chef Gordan Ramsay to name a few:

A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind.

Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 8, 2018

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018