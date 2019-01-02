ICYMI: Chrissy Teigen took an umbrella to face on NYE

We should start by saying she was not injured and her eye is completely fine. Now, that being said, how funny is Chrissy Teigen taking an umbrella to the face!
C’mon we’ve all been there awkwardly trying to hug someone holding an umbrella, and knock on wood, hopefully most of us have avoided this exact moment. But unfortunately for Teigen, not only did it happen but it happened on national television. Poor girl.
But again, she’s fine! And BONUS … she went viral.
Watch the awkward moment below:
Oh no @chrissyteigen I hope you’re ok!!! Happy New Year!!! pic.twitter.com/pp7f2Q0TMh
— ‘murica (@Morecently) January 1, 2019
And now a different angle:
Tough start for @chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/FxSLHOPJax
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 1, 2019
PROOF THAT TEIGEN IS EYE-OKAY!
EYE’M FINE BABY I hug too hard what can I say ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/74ddgxQlsr
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 1, 2019