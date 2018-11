Apparently, Conan O’Brien is tired of his real family (more like they’re tired of him), and while visiting Japan he decided to take some time and “rent” a new family.

There’s an entire industry in Japan dedicated to renting family members to lonely people. You can hand select each member of your family, and they will laugh at your jokes and basically do whatever you tell them to do.

FUN FACT: You can rent a family for up to THREE YEARS!

Watch the video below: