#ICYMI: The Maroon 5 Halftime Show from the “Big Game”
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Posted by: KS95 February 4, 2019

The reviews are in, and for the most part Maroon 5 got a luke warm reception. Are we surprised? Kinda.

For those of you that missed it, watch the performance below:

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

