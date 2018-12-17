#ICYMI: Miss Philippines Catriona Gray and that turn!

#ICYMI: Miss Philippines Catriona Gray and that turn!

Posted by: KS95 December 17, 2018 511 Views

Following the 2018 Miss Universe competition, the globe was all a buzz about Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray and her now infamous “slow motion” turn during the swimsuit competition! Even Tyra Banks had to comment on her walk and turn perfection!

Watch the video below, and we expect to see you practicing your turns as your cruise the grocery aisles and Mall of America walkways!

BONUS: This guy is nailing it!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules