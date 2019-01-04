ICYMI: A new video from Ralph Lauren reveals unseen details in Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress

Even if you’re not a fan of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, we still think you can appreciate all the details in a truly beautiful wedding dress, and the dress Ralph Lauren designed for Chopra is one of those dresses.
Lucky for us, Lauren released a video on Twitter showcasing some of the unseen details in Chopra’s wedding gown, and even included some BTS (behind-the-scenes) footage from one of her fittings!
Watch the video below:
"This isn’t about a dress," Mr. Lauren said. "It’s about a woman and a moment. @PriyankaChopra knows exactly who she is, and so I wanted the dress to reflect, not only her love story and the romance of India, but also her unique sensibility: strong, smart, and beautiful." pic.twitter.com/uNhV1DEyve
— Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) January 3, 2019