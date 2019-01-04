#ICYMI: A new video from Ralph Lauren reveals unseen details in Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress
Image: Instagram @ralphlauren

#ICYMI: A new video from Ralph Lauren reveals unseen details in Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress

Posted by: KS95 January 4, 2019

Even if you’re not a fan of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, we still think you can appreciate all the details in a truly beautiful wedding dress, and the dress Ralph Lauren designed for Chopra is one of those dresses.

Lucky for us, Lauren released a video on Twitter showcasing some of the unseen details in Chopra’s wedding gown, and even included some BTS (behind-the-scenes) footage from one of her fittings!

Watch the video below:

