#ICYMI: Oprah was handing out shots in her pajamas during a “Girls Getaway Cruise”

Seriously though! While on board O Magazine‘s “Girls Getaway Cruise,” Oprah decided it was time to kick the party up a notch and walked around handing out shots in her pajamas while “Lady Marmalade” blasted in the background!

WTHeck?! Sometimes Oprah is just too cool for school, and this is one of those moments!

Reach in to your hearts and under your chair because EVERYBODY’S GOING HOME WITH SHOTS! You get a shot! And you get a shot! And you get a shot …