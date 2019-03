#ICYMI: Pothole damage sucks but here’s who to contact if something happens

If you’ve driven a vehicle at all lately, you’ve probably noticed an almost overwhelming amount of potholes on the road. And if you’ve ever had pothole damage to your vehicle … it’s not cheap.

Here are two links (if you’re in one of the Twin Cities) to help you file a claim for any pothole damage.

Click here for Minneapolis.

Click here for St. Paul.