We all missed Ryan last week on The Morning Show, but it seems he was in Hawaii tending to a much more important engagement. RYAN GOT MARRIED! Take a peek at the photos below!



Ryan surprised Vaughn by flying in his best friend from college, Annette, to officiate and take pics at the wedding. It was just the three of them.

Pineapple filled with Italian buttercream!!



Peek through the palm trees.







Our ride home from the airport. The Maui’d Mobile

Our yard was fully decorated when we got home.