ICYMI: Santa’s House is now on Zillow!

Oh, yes folks!

If you’ve ever wondered what Santa’s home might look like, now you can find out and even take a video tour of the property!

The home is listed on Zillow at $764,389 and is described as follows:

A toy-lover’s paradise nestled on 25 idyllic acres. The property includes Santa’s main living quarters, a community of elf tiny homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, garage with space for an all-weather sleigh and stables that board eight live-in reindeer, plus a bonus stall for red-nosed company.

To take a much more in-depth look at the property, click here.

Who knows … maybe Santa will be willing to sell it for the right price! Ha!