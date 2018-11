#ICYMI: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb got their own Barbies

As a part of Barbie’s growing “Sheroes” collection, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were honored for their achievements in journalism and for being an inspiration to the next generation of girls by receiving their own one-of-a-kind Barbie doll.

Barbie is on a mission to shine a light on empowering role models past and present, and hope by doing so they will be able to inspire more girls than ever before!