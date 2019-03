Idris Elba is the “Impossible Hulk” in this Saturday Night Live sketch

There are a ton of people who’ve had the privilege of hosting Saturday Night Live, and sometimes a host comes along and really surprises you!

This weekend Idris Elba stepped up to the hosting plate, and became the “Impossible Hulk” for a sketch!

