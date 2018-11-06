Idris Elba reacts to being crowned People’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive

It’s that time of year again! People has crowned their 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, and this year’s honor goes to Idris Elba!
Watch as Elba reacts to news:
FORMER WINNERS INCLUDE:
Blake Shelton – 2017
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – 2016
David Beckham – 2015
Chris Hemsworth – 2014
Adam Levine – 2013
Channing Tatum – 2012
Bradley Cooper – 2011
Ryan Reynolds – 2010
Johnny Depp – 2009
Hugh Jackman – 2008
Matt Damon – 2007
George Clooney – 2006
Matthew McConaughey – 2005
Jude Law – 2004
Johnny Depp – 2003
Ben Affleck – 2002
Pierce Brosnan – 2001
Brad Pitt – 2000