IKEA Released instructions for your own Game of Thrones cape

The show’s costume designer, Michele Clapton, initially went searching for a suitable way to outfit the cast with fur. Her solution: utilizing IKEA rugs. Still, that came only after Clapton added a few finishing touches. The rugs were cut, shaved, waxed and frosted so they “belonged to the landscape.”

Turns out Jon Snow’s cape is just made out of an Ikea rug – that’s this year’s Halloween costume sorted 👍 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/M717H96DED

