Imagine Dragons lead singer Before & After (pics)
(Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

Imagine Dragons lead singer Before & After (pics)

Posted by: Carissa July 12, 2018 21 Views

Even KS95 artist Pink tweeted congratulations to Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds on feeling good.

“I’ve spent a decade fighting an auto immune disease that inflamed my joints (AS). I now live pain free, am in full remission and am the healthiest I’ve ever been. I owe it to this man to [personal trainer] Brad Feinberg,” explained Reynolds on social media. “Correct diet, vitamins, and exercise. I’ll share it all with you soon. It’s been life changing for me.”

Get the whole Billboard article: here

The power of diet and exercise. Inspiring!
Carissa

About Carissa

Carissa
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules