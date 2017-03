The Internet has gone nuts over #LeggingsGate!

Did you hear about #LeggingsGate over the weekend?

United Airlines prevented 2 teenage girls from flying to Minneapolis because they were wearing leggings.

A spokesman for the airliner, confirmed that two teenage girls were told they could not board a flight from Denver to Minneapolis because their leggings violated the company’s dress code policy for “pass travelers,” a company benefit that allows United employees and their dependents to travel for free on a standby basis.