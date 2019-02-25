Italian restaurant serves up some piping hot, deep friend … AIR?!

Feva Restaurant, an Italian restaurant in Castelfranco Veneto (northern Italy) is making the news with a trendy new dish, “Aria Fritta” which is essentially just fried air.

Yes.

You read that correctly.

Fried air.

The dish is made of tapioca skin that is first boiled to make a batter, and then baked and deep fried. Then once that is finished the dish is dried to remove all the oil and then shaped and infused with low levels of the gas ozone for 10 minutes.

Excuse us? Yes, this is a real thing.

How much does one pay for a taste of this delicious deep fried air, well … that’s where they were smart. The dish is not necessarily on the menu, but rather a surprise treat for unsuspecting guests free of charge.

So there you have it. Next time you’re in Northern Italy, look up Feva and cross your fingers you get a tasty, deep friend bite of air before you leave!