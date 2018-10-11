J.K. Rowling gets emotional over couple’s “Harry Potter” tattoos

If you were ever a fan of both Harry Potter and tattoos, you’ve probably either considered or already have a special piece of skin devoted to your HP ink. And let’s be honest the amount of “Harry Potter” tattoos floating around is insane, so we’re more than positive J.K. Rowling has seen her fair share of them, but for some reason, this couple’s ring tattoos really moved the author.

See the tattoos, and Rowling’s teary response below:

PS. We also think Rowling would get emotional seeing this Harry Potter themed Homecoming Assembly dance!

