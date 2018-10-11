J.K. Rowling gets emotional over couple’s “Harry Potter” tattoos

If you were ever a fan of both Harry Potter and tattoos, you’ve probably either considered or already have a special piece of skin devoted to your HP ink. And let’s be honest the amount of “Harry Potter” tattoos floating around is insane, so we’re more than positive J.K. Rowling has seen her fair share of them, but for some reason, this couple’s ring tattoos really moved the author.

See the tattoos, and Rowling’s teary response below:

Some things catch you hard in your emotions when you’re least expecting it. This did, for me. From a slightly teary author, be happy, #always. https://t.co/WdGb9z5jYF — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 11, 2018

@jk_rowling mine and my bride to be Harry Potter ring tattoos with our house colors #Always #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/6qUnQIzW7G — Darth Vega (@HardCoreJ420) October 11, 2018

PS. We also think Rowling would get emotional seeing this Harry Potter themed Homecoming Assembly dance!

