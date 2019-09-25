J-Law the (actress) Conservationist’s Amazon Wedding Registry Guide

Question: What do the Amazon Rainforest and Amazon Wedding Registries have in common? Answer: Jennifer Lawrence. More on that in a minute.

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged (or maybe even married already) to Cooke Maroney. They’ve kept their courtship pretty quiet while Jen takes a year away from Hollywood. Rumor is, it’s possible we’ll hear about a celebration party in October for their family and friends.

Here’s J-Law’s Wedding Registry Guide.

Some think her registry suggestions of electronics including, AirPods, a Kindle Paperwhite and Go Pro Hero 7, might be a strange wedding gift request. But I feel like I get it! The camera would be great to document new adventures as a married couple! The AirPods and Kindle are for the times when “Marriage Bliss” escapes you and you need to escape from each other! Right? Ha!

Is there something missing in your married life that might have been on your wedding registry? Go ahead, treat yourself to that thing you really wanted and do it with KS95’s Double Your Paycheck money!

And it’s not all about wine glasses, insta pots and fire pit gifts… Jennifer Lawrence also made a donation to Amazon Conservation.