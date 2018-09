Kids have the wildest imaginations, and that’s exactly what “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was banking on when they asked a group of kids to write short scenes based solely on the film title, “The House with a Clock in It’s Walls.”

Jack Black then joined Fallon in acting out these scenes on a skit known on the show as “Kid Theater!” Let’s just say some of these stories are absolutely weird and hilarious, but you’ll just have to watch to find out!