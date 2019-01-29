Jake Gyllenhaal hilariously corrects director Dan Gilroy’s pronunciation of the word, “melancholy”
Photo: Owen Hoffmann (Getty Images)

Jake Gyllenhaal hilariously corrects director Dan Gilroy’s pronunciation of the word, “melancholy”

Posted by: KS95 January 29, 2019 22 Views

Raise your hand if you’ve ever heard someone pronounce a word incorrectly, and had to bite your tongue so you didn’t immediately and aggressively correct them?

We’re assuming that’s a lot of people. We’re not saying we’re all perfect and have never pronounced something incorrectly, but we all have that one word or phrase that just REALLY bugs us. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter we found out that Jake Gyllenhaal’s is the world “melancholy” and particularly when director Dan Gilroy says it.

Watch as Gyllenhaal just can’t bite his tongue fast enough and stops Gilroy mid-sentence to correct him.

See the full interview below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules