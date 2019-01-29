Jake Gyllenhaal hilariously corrects director Dan Gilroy’s pronunciation of the word, “melancholy”

Raise your hand if you’ve ever heard someone pronounce a word incorrectly, and had to bite your tongue so you didn’t immediately and aggressively correct them?

We’re assuming that’s a lot of people. We’re not saying we’re all perfect and have never pronounced something incorrectly, but we all have that one word or phrase that just REALLY bugs us. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter we found out that Jake Gyllenhaal’s is the world “melancholy” and particularly when director Dan Gilroy says it.

Watch as Gyllenhaal just can’t bite his tongue fast enough and stops Gilroy mid-sentence to correct him.

i can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/xQhCiymaIQ — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 28, 2019

See the full interview below:

