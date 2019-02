James Corden and Alicia Keys parody “Shallow” from the hit film, “A Star Is Born”

This year Alicia Keys is set to host the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, and James Corden is certainly no stranger to hosting the awards having hosted twice before!

The two collaborated on a parody of the hit song, “Shallow” from the film A Star Is Born, where Corden gives Keys some helpful tips and tricks for her upcoming hosting gig.

Watch the duet below, and make sure you tune in to the GRAMMY Awards this Sunday!