James Corden and Chris Hemsworth compete in the “Battle of the Waiters”

James Corden is pretty much down to do anything for a sketch. He’s performed full musicals in the middle of intersections, played dodgeball with the former first lady, and widely known for singing in cars with famous friends … but this is a new one.

While The Late Late Show is in London, Corden decided to challenge Men in Black: International star Chris Hemsworth to a little competition. He wanted to see who could be the best waiter! It’s usual, but hey … it’s entertaining!

Watch the “competition” below: