James Corden attempts to showcase his “magical” abilities for Eddie Redmayne

We’re willing to bet that at some point, any fan of the “Harry Potter Universe” has wondered if they were magical or simply a muggle. Which … there’s nothing wrong with being a muggle, it just means you’re not one of the special people.

After this sketch on The Late Late Show, we think it’s pretty clear that host extrodinaire James Corden is only a muggle. Corden put together a string of his best “magic” tricks to try and impress the Ministry of Magic official played by Eddie Redmayne, current star of Fantastic Beasts, and as you’ll see … it just wasn’t up to par with magical standards.

Watch the sketch below:

