James Corden and Ben Platt perform a 12 song medley about “Bromance”

Posted by: KS95 April 3, 2019 12 Views

If there were ever a soundtrack to describe what it meant to be part of a “bromance” this might be it. Or at least, that’s what Ben Platt, James Corden and the entire “Late Late Show” team are hoping!

In another one of his crazy song mashups, “Soundtrack to a Bromance” tells the story of a developing bromance between Corden and Platt.

Starting out at the bus stop as young boys, James Corden and Ben Platt tell the story of a life-long friendship using 9 different sets and 12 carefully curated songs all captured in one take.

Watch and listen below:

