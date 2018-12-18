James Corden invites Cardi B to join him for “Carpool Karaoke”

James Corden invites Cardi B to join him for “Carpool Karaoke”

Posted by: KS95 December 18, 2018 8 Views

As you’ve probably gathered, here at KS95 we don’t play a ton of Cardi B. It’s not because we don’t like her … it’s just not really our demo, and that’s okay!

But this particular episode of “Carpool Karaoke” is wild, and 14-minutes of just a lot. It’s starts with a on a high, and never really drops down. And at one point, Corden gives Cardi B a full driving lesson.

You just have to watch it to believe it…

WARNING: Many of the songs and commentary in this video is probably NSFW or children for that matter.

Watch the video below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules