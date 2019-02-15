James Corden and Jean-Claude Van Damme team up for a little tidying up!

Just when you thought you’d seen the last of the Marie Kondo “Tidying Up” bits, here comes James Corden with his take on the subject. But unlike everyone else, Corden doesn’t invite Kondo along for the adventure … Corden enlists the help of Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Now there’s a name you haven’t heard in a while.

Together the two try to help a couple in need of a little tidying up around their home. And if something fails to spark joy in their life, well … Van Damme just destroys it.

Watch the spoof below:

