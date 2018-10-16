James Corden and Jon Hamm play “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”

First and foremost, who doesn’t love Jon Hamm?! He’s just too cool for school, and we love it.

On a recent episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Hamm sat down to play a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” where contestants take turns choosing between answering very personal questions or eating stomach-churning foods, like bird saliva. Simple, right?

While we didn’t learn much about Corden (which we NEVER really do), we did learn that Hamm is pretty much fearless. will eat ANYTHING, and still won’t talk about his “manhood.”