James Corden leaks new “Carpool Karaoke” guest and it’s Ariana Grande!!

Yesterday in a tweet, James Corden leaked a future “Carpool Karaoke” guest and it’s none other than Ariana Grande! He tweeted a photo of lyrics to Grande’s song, “No Tears Left To Cry” and “God is a woman” with the caption “Learning these…”

Ariana later tweeted a photo of herself with a bandage on her hand, and the caption, “but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day”

So we’re not exactly sure what happened during the filming but we’re excited to find out. Apparently it’s one of Corden’s favorites!