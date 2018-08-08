James Corden leaks new “Carpool Karaoke” guest and it’s Ariana Grande!!

Yesterday in a tweet, James Corden leaked a future “Carpool Karaoke” guest and it’s none other than Ariana Grande! He tweeted a photo of lyrics to Grande’s song, “No Tears Left To Cry” and “God is a woman” with the caption “Learning these…”
Learning these… pic.twitter.com/TNN2WCRvs0
— James Corden (@JKCorden) August 7, 2018
Ariana later tweeted a photo of herself with a bandage on her hand, and the caption, “but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day”
but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day pic.twitter.com/uBABjvksVP
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018
So we’re not exactly sure what happened during the filming but we’re excited to find out. Apparently it’s one of Corden’s favorites!
This has made my day. The #CarpoolKaraoke we just shot might be one of my favorite ever! I can’t wait for you to see it. @ArianaGrande is the real deal. https://t.co/A6m2RteCii
— James Corden (@JKCorden) August 7, 2018