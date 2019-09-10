James Corden parodies both ‘IT Chapter Two and ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’

Sure, Pennywise is a demonic clown that preys and feeds on children and fear but we all deserve to find love. Maybe if he found someone special he would change his ways and use his power for good, right?

James Corden and his team over at The Late Late Show put together a sketch that shows the murderous clown, Pennywise as he tries to find love on the latest season of The Bachelorette playfully retitled, The BachelorIT!

The latest bachelorette’s quest for love in the storied franchise has her choosing from a group of honorable men named Tyler and Pennywise, a clown with a troubled past and a big heart. Will the clown’s talent, wit and charm overcome some of the qualities that might have him at a disadvantage?

Watch the sketch below:

