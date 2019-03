We all know James Corden loves a good parody! With the highly-anticipated release of Jordan Peele’s new horror film, “Us,” the late night host decided to get hurry up and jump on the parody train and released his own version, “We!”

As Jordan Peele’s “Us” tears up the box office charts, a new familiar-looking film has James Corden and Reggie Watts find themselves face-to-face with a whole new enemy that looks just like them, and can also really deliver a punchline.

Watch the video below: