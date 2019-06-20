James Corden performs ‘Les Misérables’ for Crosswalk the Musical: Paris Edition

James Corden is a big musical theatre guy. He’s hosted the Tony Awards, starred in the film version of Into the Woods, and has become known for performing musicals in the middle of busy intersections.

Now that his show is across the pond in Europe, Corden decided to gather the (musical) theatre troupes and mount a production of Les Misérables in the busy streets of Paris, France! He and his team used the iconic Arc de Triomphe as their backdrop and waved their flags for the performance of a lifetime.

Meanwhile, Parisian patrons continued to try and go about their day without having a mini musical block traffic.

Watch the video below:



