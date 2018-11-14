James Corden picks up Migos in the latest “Carpool Karaoke”

Posted by: nstrozier November 14, 2018 0 Views

James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” is always an adventure! On the latest installment, Corden picked up Quavo, Offset and Takeoff – the trio that make up Migos!

During their adventure they discuss the destruction of the dab (while dabbing to Whitney Houston), take Corden on a shopping spree to update his look, and ad-lib to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

As usual, you just need to watch it to completely understand all the randomness that happens … including when the members of Migos randomly whip out $200K in cash for no reason!

Watch the clip below:

