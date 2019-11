James Corden LOVES trying to play matchmaker for his staff using a game he likes to call, “Late Late Live Tinder” and this week, he found another victim!

This week, Rhe (a development assistant) takes a turn in the hot seat. Corden introduces her to a series of men, asking her to swipe right or left on each guy until she settles on one for a date at CBS’s nicest outdoor patio.

Watch the segment below: