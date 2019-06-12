James Corden plays Tinder matchmaker for his field producer, Kirby

Would you ever let your boss run your Tinder account? Because that’s exactly what happened to field producer, Kirby when she let James Corden try to set her up and play matchmaker!

No. It wasn’t her real Tinder account, but he played a game of Late Late Live Tinder which might be even more humiliating. Corden introduces her to various men, and she must swipe left or right and select a date.

It’s very awkward, but you know what? We watched all 15-minutes. #sorrynotsorry



BONUS: Watch another attempt at Late Late Live Tinder but this time it’s team member, Katharine doing the swiping.

