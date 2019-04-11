James Corden recaps “Game of Thrones” in 4 minutes!

Posted by: KS95 April 11, 2019 9 Views

Now that the premiere of Game of Thrones is only 3 short days away, those of you trying to binge-watch all 67 episodes are on a bit of a time crunch. If you haven’t started already, chances are … you’re not gonna make it.

But for those of you looking for a quick recap to trigger your memory, James Corden offers a pretty solid 4-minute rap recapping all the important moments leading up to the new season.

Watch the video below, but warning there are some pretty big spoilers!

BONUS: James Corden also decided to force one of his writers, Lawrence Dai to binge-watch the entire series in one sitting! That’s almost 67 hours of television!

