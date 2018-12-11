James Corden and Sean Hayes parody “Little Drummer Boy” to honor Michael Rapaport

December 11, 2018

By now we’ve all come to learn that James Corden and his team love to parody anything and everything. Corden and his team have parodies Ariana Grande, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and even Making a Murderer recently, but now it’s time for a holiday parody!

While decorating his Christmas tree, Corden is visited by his good buddy Sean Hayes and together the two decide to sing a little duet of the holiday classic, “Little Drummer Boy” … but oh wait … are they actually singing about Michael Rapaport?! Yup … they sure are!

Watch the sketch below:

