James Corden stars as Michael Myers in “Making a ‘Halloween’ Murderer” spoof

Posted by: KS95 October 19, 2018 13 Views

True crime documentaries have been around for a while now, and people LOVE them! Just think about it … it’s all based on real people, real cases, real footage, real statements … so when you watch one that is completely, absolutely, for sure INSANE … IT’S REAL!

Well, with that in mind, James Corden wanted to give good ole’ Michael Myers from the “Halloween” film franchise his own true crime story.

Watch James Corden’s “Making a ‘Halloween’ Murder” below:

Just for fun, you can also enjoy James Corden’s “The IT Department” a spoof on Stephen King’s “It”

