James Corden and supermodel Ashley Graham want you to be happy with who you are!

Set to the tune of Billy Joel’s “Just The Way You Are,” James Corden and Ashley Graham sing us a lovely song about being happy with who you are! Don’t worry about New Year’s resolutions, and fade diets … instead of that try to fix the things that really matter like showing up on time. When you’re told to show up at six, be there on time.

Listen to the song below: