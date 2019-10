James Corden tries to make ‘The Late Late Show Fight Club’ and Edward Norton wants no part of it

Being part of a James Corden sketch requires a lot of energy and commitment, and sometimes people just want nothing to do with it.

In a recent sketch, Corden tries to convince Edward Norton to join in on his new idea, “The Late Late Show Fight Club” and Norton wants zero part of it. But Corden is relentless and let’s just say Norton ends up taking major action to solve the problem.

Watch the sketch below: