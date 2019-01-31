James Corden uses his detective skills in a celebrity cell phone guessing game

We all know what’s in our phone, but have you ever wondered what some celebrities might have stored on their phone? Any good incriminating text messages or photos? What music do they listen to? Etc.

Well the team over at The Late Late Show with James Corden did just that. Before they show the took the phones of Eugene Levy, Regina Hall, and Charlie Day. And from each phone they took a photo, text message, and a song from their music catalogue! Based on that information host Corden had to try and guess which trio belonged to which celebrity … it’s actually pretty fun!

SPOILER ALERT: Corden absolutely guesses incorrectly.

Watch the video below:

