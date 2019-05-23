Jamie Foxx laughs at flubbed line during live TV sitcom broadcast

Last night, ABC hosted a live reboot/recreation of ‘All In The Family’ with Jamie Foxx in the lead role. Foxx took on the role of the iconic George Jefferson.

During the live broadcast, Foxx was supposed to hit a punchline but slight botched it, but instead of being embarassed, he made his own punchline.

Some were impressed by his quick wit, and others not so much. What do you think?

Watch the scene below: