Jamie Foxx laughs at flubbed line during live TV sitcom broadcast

Jamie Foxx laughs at flubbed line during live TV sitcom broadcast

Posted by: KS95 May 23, 2019 300 Views

Last night, ABC hosted a live reboot/recreation of ‘All In The Family’ with Jamie Foxx in the lead role. Foxx took on the role of the iconic George Jefferson.

During the live broadcast, Foxx was supposed to hit a punchline but slight botched it, but instead of being embarassed, he made his own punchline.

Some were impressed by his quick wit, and others not so much. What do you think?

Watch the scene below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules