Jason Momoa introduces us to GE Big Boy Appliances!

Jason Momoa introduces us to GE Big Boy Appliances!

Posted by: KS95 December 10, 2018 38 Views

You remember when household appliances were all marketed toward women, because back then men went out and worked all day, and women stayed home to cook and clean all day? Ugh. We’re glad those days are behind us.

In a new Saturday Night Live sketch featuring Jason Momoa (Aquaman), GE launches a new line of “Big Boy Appliances” specifically marketed toward men! They’re just like standard appliances except they’re bigger, heavier and more masculine looking!

Watch as Momoa introduces us to the new line of appliances:

BONUS: Have you ever wanted to catch-up with your favorite GOT characters who have been killed of? Well … enjoy Khal Drogo’s Ghost Dojo!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules