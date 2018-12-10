Jason Momoa introduces us to GE Big Boy Appliances!

You remember when household appliances were all marketed toward women, because back then men went out and worked all day, and women stayed home to cook and clean all day? Ugh. We’re glad those days are behind us.

In a new Saturday Night Live sketch featuring Jason Momoa (Aquaman), GE launches a new line of “Big Boy Appliances” specifically marketed toward men! They’re just like standard appliances except they’re bigger, heavier and more masculine looking!

Watch as Momoa introduces us to the new line of appliances:



BONUS: Have you ever wanted to catch-up with your favorite GOT characters who have been killed of? Well … enjoy Khal Drogo’s Ghost Dojo!

