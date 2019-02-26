Jason Momoa responds to now infamous “Jason Momoa” Girl Scout Cookies!

Last week we told you about the Girl Scout from Colorado who decided to use handsome Jason Momoa to help market her cookies by calling them “Jason Momoas” and slapping a shirtless picture of him on the box.

Well, while on the red carpet for the 2019 Academy Awards, Momoa finally responded.

Check out his response below:

For those of you that missed it or don’t remember, click here for the full story and take a look at the cookies below:

