Jason Statham crushes the newest internet challenge, the #BottleCapChallenge

Posted by: KS95 July 2, 2019 102 Views

We’re not entirely sure when and why this new #BottleCapChallenge happened, but we’re glad it did. If you aren’t familiar with the challenge, that’s okay because it’s still fairly new and until John Mayer and Jason Statham attempted it, not much was really known about it.

It’s all about kicking the lid off a bottle in slow motion, which doesn’t seem that simple, but maybe that’s why it’s called a challenge.

Watch as Jason Statham crushes it, further solidifying his title as a bada** action star!

BONUS: Watch John Mayer do it, too!

