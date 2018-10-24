Jason Sudeikis dances for charity and shows off his hair impressions!

Jason Sudeikis recently made an appearance on Ellen to talk about upcoming projects and most importantly his big charity event, “Thundergong!” The event raises money for one of his favorite charities, Steps of Faith, an organization that reconnects amputees to their communities, families, and workforces by relieving the financial burden of prosthetic care while providing hope and comfort to those needing financial support.

Well … Ellen and the folks over at Shutterfly wanted to support the cause, but they certainly made him work for it! Sudeikis had to show off his dancing skills, and for every successful song he completed, Steps of Faith would receive $1000!

Watch as Sudeikis busts a movie for charity below:



Watch Sudeikis’ hair “impressions” below:

