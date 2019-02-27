Jenna Bush replaces Kathie Lee Gifford on the “Today” show!
When Kathie Lee Gifford announced that she was leaving the “Today” show in April, people were stunned. What would become of Kathie Lee and Hoda?

Well it seems a new co-host has been announced and it’s Jenna Bush Hager! Hager is the younger of the twin daughters of the 43rd U.S. president George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush. After her father’s presidency she became an author, an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine, and a television personality.

BONUS: Watch this old Carnival commercials starring the one and only Kathie Lee Gifford! She will be missed.

