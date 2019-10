Jennifer Aniston finally joined the rest of us in 2019 but joining Instagram this week, and not only that but she broke an Instagram world record by doing so!

According to sources, the former “friend” broke the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram, by doing it in only five hours and 16 minutes!

Are you following Jennifer Aniston? Let’s see if we can get her to 2 million!