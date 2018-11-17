Jennifer Aniston stars as a former beauty queen in Netflix’s new film, “Dumplin'”

Today Netflix treated us to a preview for a funny new feel-good movie called, “Dumplin'” which debuts on December 7th.

In the film, Danielle Macdonald stars at Willowdean, a plus-sized teenage girl and the daughter of a former beauty queen who now run the local Miss Teen Blue Bonnet pageant, played by Jennifer Aniston!

In an effort to protest her mother’s pageant ways, Willowdean enters the competition in your small Texas town. And even without meaning to, she inspires a few more “rag tag” contests to follow her example.

The trailer had us hooked as soon as Dolly started singing, but the film itself actually looks pretty good!

“Dumplin'” is available for streaming December 7th.

